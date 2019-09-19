HPD searching for check cashing fraud suspect

Shalonda Haggard is a suspect in an ongoing fraud investigation in Hattiesburg. (Source: Metro Crime Stoppers)
By Renaldo Hopkins | September 19, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:55 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department is actively searching for a fraud suspect in the city of Hattiesburg.

HPD, along with the Metro Crime Stoppers, made a Facebook post Thursday morning asking the public for information about Shalonda Haggard. She currently has a warrant for her arrest for forgery, adding onto an ongoing investigation being done by HPD.

Shalonda Haggard has a warrant out for her arrest on check cashing fruad. (Source: Metro Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on her whereabouts you can call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or here, or you can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

