HPD searching for check cashing fraud suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department is actively searching for a fraud suspect in the city of Hattiesburg.
HPD, along with the Metro Crime Stoppers, made a Facebook post Thursday morning asking the public for information about Shalonda Haggard. She currently has a warrant for her arrest for forgery, adding onto an ongoing investigation being done by HPD.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you can call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or here, or you can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.
