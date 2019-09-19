Delbert Hosemann discusses infrastructure plan during Pine Belt visit

“What we are doing is giving people the right to vote in their own county on anywhere from 2, to 4, to 6 cents a gallon to be used for reconstruction of their own roads and bridges," Hosemann said. "Every penny will stay in the county and every penny will have to be spent in that county on the roads and bridges as set out. The way we’ll do that is the board of supervisors will decide which roads and bridges need to be put on the ballot, then they’ll be on a general election ballot and people can vote up or not.”