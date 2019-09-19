Delbert Hosemann discusses infrastructure plan during Pine Belt visit

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, was in the Pine Belt on Thursday visiting Dunn Road Builders in Petal. During his visit, Hosemann outlined his plans for boosting funds to repair the state’s ailing infrastructure on a county by county basis.
Under Hosemann’s plan, funds could be raised by giving each county the option to raise user fees on the price of gas and diesel. This fee would generally be between 2 and 6 cents per gallon and would be earmarked for specific repair work in that county.
The majority of county supervisors would vote to place the local option on the next general election ballot. The option would specify to voters the projects for which those funds would be used, and finally, after the projects are completed, the fee increase would end.
“What we are doing is giving people the right to vote in their own county on anywhere from 2, to 4, to 6 cents a gallon to be used for reconstruction of their own roads and bridges," Hosemann said. "Every penny will stay in the county and every penny will have to be spent in that county on the roads and bridges as set out. The way we’ll do that is the board of supervisors will decide which roads and bridges need to be put on the ballot, then they’ll be on a general election ballot and people can vote up or not.”
A bill passed during the 2018 Special Session, the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act, addressed some concerns, but more funds are needed to ease the state’s infrastructure woes. Other states have successfully implemented a local option user fee on gasoline and diesel.
