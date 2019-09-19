Columbia off to 4-0 start, but not satisfied

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - From the outside looking in, Columbia High seems to be rolling.
The Wildcats (4-0) are averaging 53 points per game and have trailed just once this season.
However, second-year head coach Chip Bilderback still sees ways Columbia can improve and feels like it must with district play just two weeks away.
"We don't think we've played our best,” Bilderback said. “Offense has picked us up a lot and defense has made a couple stops to help the offense out. We’re just looking to complete our team in the sense that all three playing well together on the same night. That’s what’s important for us to be successful."
"Our defense, we still haven’t got that shutout that we’re looking for,” said Columbia senior linebacker Joey Croom. “We’re hoping to get it this Friday. And our offense, we’ve been doing good on our run game but we’re trying to increase our pass game as well. A lot of stuff we can improve on and it’s going to help us be better as a team.”
The Wildcats host Lawrence County on Friday at 7 p.m.
