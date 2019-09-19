Board approves more road projects in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors approved a Project Activation Request to put turn lanes at the intersections of Oak Grove Road/Hegwood Road and Oak Grove Road/Lincoln Road.
“We looked at what we could to do improve the safety of travel along Oak Grove Road, which is one of the most heavily traveled road in the county,” said county administrator Jody Waits. “Improving intersections with turn lanes is an option that is a more efficient use of the money.”
At the Oak Grove Road/Lincoln Road intersection, current turn lanes will be lengthened and new ones will be added.
Hegwood Road to Oak Grove Road will be re-aligned and turn lanes will be added at the intersection on Oak Grove Road.
"These things will improve the safety of getting on and off Oak Grove Road,” said Waits.
This project is part of the county’s road repair plan that involves road improvement project across the county.
“In the bigger picture, we are talking about and working on getting a bond so that we can use the infrastructure money that’s coming from the state to go ahead and speed up some road projects,” said Waits. “Our match will be coming from that money. This is part of that overall picture of trying to do more and do it more quickly than we could have normally done that.”
The county is hoping to get this project started within the next 12 months.
"As we get closer to those projects, boots on the ground, equipment on the ground, we’ll alert the traveling public as to what is going to happen,” said Waits.
Part of the funding for this project comes from the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
