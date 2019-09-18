USM hosts Law School Fair for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi held its fourth annual Law School Fair on campus Wednesday at the Thad Cochran Center.
The event allowed students who are interested in legal careers an opportunity to network with law schools from around the southeast. It also gave the schools an opportunity to recruit students.
Thirteen colleges and universities were on hand for the event, including The University of Mississippi, The University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.
The law school fair was open to all students, not only those who are considering a law career, but also those who may be thinking about it but are not quite sure where to start.
Dr. Edward Sayre, Director of Social Science and Global Studies for USM, says the university has a plan for students interested in becoming lawyers and also those who are interested in other fields of law.
“This is an event that’s put on by the School of Science and Global Studies along with the legal studies program here at USM,” Sayre said. “We offer a paralegal track for people that aren’t interested in going to law school necessarily but want to work in the legal field. We also offer a pre-law track for people that are interested in pursuing their education before they can go into a legal career.”
There will be a mock law class on Thursday allowing students to experience exactly what it’s like to be in law school. Local lawyers will also be on hand to tell students what the life of a lawyer is like.
