Player of the Week - Lumberton junior Robert Henry

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Since he was a freshman, Robert Henry has made plays for Lumberton High.
As a junior, he seems to be making them all over the field. Henry rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in the Panthers’ 41-7 win over Stringer. He added a fourth score by returning a kickoff 74 yards to the end zone.
Henry’s recent shift to quarterback hasn’t slowed him down a step.
“The kids rally around him,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “It’s made us better. He actually threw the ball at Bay Springs, I think he had 140 yards passing. We kind of gelled offensively and it’s been a good move for us.”
“I can see the field better when I’m at quarterback,” Henry said. “Coach [Jones], wherever he puts me I’m going to play.”
And he’ll play it well. Henry’s hammered out 624 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries through four games.
The electrifying junior knows his success doesn’t come without the help of his teammates.
“I couldn’t do it without ‘em,” Henry said. “The line blocked real good, I made plays. And the other backs, they do their job, can’t nobody beat us.”
“He’s not one of these guys where it’s all about Robert Henry,” Jones said. “It’s about the team. He wants his teammates to succeed too. He’ll be the first one to give credit to his offensive line and the other skill guys.”
Those guys all look up to Henry – the same humble kid from three years ago with just a little more on his shoulders this season.
“Every year [I] step up, be a better leader than I was last year,” Henry said. “Look at my mistakes from last year and make them better.”
“We went up and watched Southern Miss practice this spring and he saw how those guys were practicing,” Jones said. “And you saw it in spring, he carried it over and he’s encouraging his teammates to do that. He was a good player but he’s becoming and even better player. And he’s better in the classroom. He’s worked really hard on his grades so he’s doing a great job in all areas right now.”
Lumberton (2-2) visits Leake County (2-3) in a region 4-1A contest on Friday at 7 p.m.
