Jackson VA Med Center meets with Columbia-area veterans

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - Veterans from Marion County and other parts of South Mississippi met representatives from the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson Tuesday night, as part of an annual town hall and outreach event.
It was held at Columbia’s First Baptist Church.
It was the second year for the event, which gave veterans a chance to get some questions answered regarding healthcare or other VA benefits.
“A lot of people are overwhelmed by the red tape and one thing or another, so that’s one of the reasons for this, so it’s one on one with someone who can listen to them and hopefully, find out what’s going on and answer their questions,” said Bill Harris, commander of American Legion Post 90 in Columbia. He was one of the people who helped organize the meeting.
Also attending was David Walker, director of the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center.
He wanted to speak to veterans directly to ask how the VA is doing in meeting their needs.
“What are we doing well, what are we not doing well, what do we need to do different or do more of,” said Walker. “The only way you know how you’re doing is to ask.”
Walker also updated veterans on the VA’s coverage of urgent care and the expansion of the caregiver support program.
Last year, the VA hosted 28 similar town halls across Mississippi.
