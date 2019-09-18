Hattiesburg Rotary-Sunrise makes annual dictionary donations to local 3rd graders

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hub City service organization is doing its part to help improve education in the Pine Belt.
Wednesday morning, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise made a stop at Woodley Elementary School to deliver free dictionaries to a third grade class.
After handing them out, club members helped the children look up some words.
It’s part of an annual campaign by the club that involves dictionary donations to many Hattiesburg area schools, including all public elementary schools in the Hub City, Presbyterian Christian School, Sacred Heart Catholic School and Longleaf Elementary School.
About 700 dictionaries are being handed out this year.
“Educators have determined that third grade is the grade where students start to get a real awareness of the English language, it’s a make or break time, where they start to get it or they don’t, so one of the best tools for helping kids understand the English language and looking up words is the dictionary,” said Tom Heanue, club administrator.
“It gives students the opportunity to have their own personal dictionaries as they are trying to learn new words, learn how to do word searches and just all the skills that it will incorporate in using a dictionary,” said Felicia Morris, principal of Woodley Elementary School.
The club has been making the donations for 14 years.
All tolled, about 8,000 dictionaries have been given out.
