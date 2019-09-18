Gubernatorial candidates debating debate details ahead of general election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tate Reeves and Jim Hood are agreeing on one thing: they should debate. But now they’re debating those details, something that Millsaps Department of Government and Politics Chair Dr. Nathan Shrader says isn’t out of the norm.
“I think the candidates are using the opportunity to do the kind of negotiation dance between what are the expectations of these debates and also to message their campaigns," said Dr. Shrader. "But again, I don’t see anything abnormal about that. I think this is just how politics works.”
And those negotiations that were once more private are magnified with social media.
Reeves sticking with the theme that Hood is ducking the first debate after saying he’d debate anytime, anywhere. Meanwhile, Hood says he’s sticking to what he’s said all along -- that he wants three statewide debates.
Only one date they’ve agreed to coincides, October 10 in front of a live audience at the University of Southern Mississippi. Reeves has accepted one other on September 25. Hood accepted two others on October 17 and October 29.
Shrader notes that despite the flood of information available online, debates still play an important role for Mississippi voters.
“Seeing those candidates next to each other, how they respond to each other, how they interact with one another and how they interact with the journalists who are talking to them about the issues, all of that is significant,” added Shrader.
While we wait on responses and details, we do note that WLBT is proposing a debate in late October.
