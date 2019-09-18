FIRTS ALERT: Possible storms for Thursday, cooler weekend coming

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off the day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and hot today with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index around 100. Tempertures this evening will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.
A back door cold front will move through on Thursday. There could be a chance of hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will drop back down into the low 90s.
Friday and the weekend looks to be cooler, with slightly less humidity and highs back in the low 90s.
We look to stay relatively dry over the next 10 days with the exception of Thursday.
