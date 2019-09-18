Community bands together to buy car for Waynesboro family

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro woman is giving new meaning to being your brother’s keeper.
After Melissa Bowen saw Richard Franks struggling with his groceries while walking home, she stopped to give him a ride. That's when she says she realized Franks only has one arm and also lacked any means of transportation.
Bowen said God put it in her heart to help, and after sharing her burden with the community, more than $4,000 in donations poured in to buy the family a car.
"Just one day the Lord just spoke to me and said, 'You're to buy him and his family a car,'” said Bowen. “That calling didn't leave."
Franks said he is thankful for the kindness of his community when it seemed no one was willing to help.
“There’s a lot of people that walked past, toot their horn and didn’t stop to pick us up,” said Franks. “It had to have been the Lord to touch Ms. Melissa’s heart, and I appreciate it. Since day one, she has been good to me and my family.”
The tag and title, along with a year’s worth of insurance, was also purchased for the Franks family.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.