Boil water notice for Barrontown community

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some residents in the Barrontown community of Forrest County.
The notice will affect residents served by the Barrontown Utility Association who live from the intersection of Eastover Boulevard and Macedonia Road, north to 277 Macedonia Road and all of Eastover Blvd.
There is no estimate to how many customers maybe affected by the notice
Residents are advised to boil their drinking water for at least two minutes until further notice.
The Mississippi State Department of Health says you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water advisory:
Do Not
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Do
- Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
