Woman reported missing in Hattiesburg found safe

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found safe, according to police.
Hattiesburg police announced just before noon Tuesday that 61-year-old Angelia Frances Meadows had been found.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Meadows on Monday, saying she was last seen Saturday evening on Veterans Memorial Drive. Capt. John Poulos, with the state department of public safety, said family members reported that Meadows has a mental condition that could affect her judgement.
