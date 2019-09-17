Tom King Charity Golf Tournament raises money for Diabetes Foundation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 50 people making up 16 teams participated in the Tom Kind Charity Golf Tournament on Monday.
The event was created by Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King 16 years ago, to raise money for the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.
“He’s diabetic, so it’s something that’s a personal interest to him and he knows that if you treat it and do things right, that people don’t even know you have it,” said Tom Ross, representative for King. “Having a Mississippi organization that keeps 100% of the funds here is something he really believes in and thinks we need to take care of and try to do our best to make sure they have the resources they need.”
All the money raised for the foundation stays in the state and goes to help with several programs and camps the foundation provides.
“We have children’s programs such as Camp Kandu, assistance for Mississippians who are uninsured or under-insured, educational programs for parents with children with diabetes as well as for adults with diabetes,” said Irena McCain, associate director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.
"Just common warning signs: frequent urination, frequent thirst, I was getting really fatigued and tired in class,” said Hannah Byrd.
Byrd has been a type one diabetic for the last 10 years.
She says it feels good to see so many coming out to support those battling diabetes.
"It just means a lot to have all these players come out and support our foundation and this cause in general,” said Byrd.
