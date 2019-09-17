Sims receives support from Bassett ahead of the general election

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Former opponents are teaming up ahead of the Nov. 5 general election for Forrest County Sheriff.
Charlie Sims beat David Basset by 197 votes in a Republican primary runoff on Aug. 27, and now he’s getting behind the man he once faced off against.
Sims values Bassett in the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and said they both had common goals when it comes to serving the county.
Bassett is currently senior deputy at the department and told Sims he plans to continue his work there if Sims is elected.
Sims will face Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson in the general election on Nov. 5.
