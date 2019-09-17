Petal School District earns top accountability rating

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released unofficial statewide accountability results Tuesday, giving letter grades to districts and schools.
The A-F accountability system gauges how well schools and district perform each year. Several factors are considered to calculate the ratings, including student performance on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program tests for English language arts and mathematics.
The Petal School District received the highest accountability score in the state for the 2018-2019 school year. The Lamar County School District was the only other district in the Pine Belt to receive an “A” rating.
The Forrest County, Marion County, Wayne County, Covington County, East Jasper Consolidated, Jefferson Davis County and Perry County school districts all improved their accountability ratings from the 2017-2018 school year.
Grades for the Richton and West Jasper Consolidated school districts and Forrest County Agricultural High School all fell by a letter grade. The Laurel School District was the only district in the Pine belt to receive an “F” rating.
Statewide, the ratings show continued growth by schools and districts. In the 2018-2019 school year, 69.7% of school districts received a “C” rating or higher while 73.5% of schools have met that threshold.
“Mississippi schools and districts are achieving at higher levels each year, and their grades demonstrate how well they are serving the children in their classrooms,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am extremely proud of our students and their families and every teacher, staff member, and leader who work hard every day in our schools and districts across the state. Together, families, communities, and educators are preparing students to be successful in college, the workforce, and life.”
- Petal School District: A
- Lamar County School District: A
- Forrest County School District: B
- Jones County School District: B
- Marion County School District: B
- Columbia School District: B
- Richton School District: County School District: C
- West Jasper Consolidated School District: C
- Wayne County School District: C
- Covington County School District: C
- Jefferson Davis County School District: C
- East Jasper Consolidated School District: C
- Forrest County Agricultural High School: C
- Perry County School District: C
- Hattiesburg Public School District: D
- Laurel School District: F
You can find a full breakdown of accountability ratings for schools and school districts across the state here:
These results are unofficial until approved by the Mississippi State Board of Education. The board will meet in Jackson on Thursday.
