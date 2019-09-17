HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RECAP: Week 4; part 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Oak Grove High School senior quarterback Damon Stewart led the Warriors back from a deep, first-half deficit Friday night on their way to a 42-34 victory at Hattiesburg High School.
The Tigers had jumped all over Oak Grove, grabbing leads of 14-0, 21-7 and 28-14 in the first half behind two touchdown runs from junior Jamal Donaldson and two touchdown passes by junior Jordan Willis.
But the Warriors cut the deficit to 28-21 by halftime, and then outscored the Tigers 21-6 in the second half.
Stewart completed 13-of-17 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns. Four of the scoring passes went to senior Brandon Hayes, who caught eight passes for 220 yards.
Senior Tavion Smith caught two passes for 58 yards and a touchdown, and senior Nick Milsap ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
The teams combined for 887 total yards, including 506 total yards by Hattiesburg.
Wills completed 18-of-28 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Rhyen Briscoe caught 10 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Joshua Jones caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Donaldson led a ground game that piled up 216 yards rushing with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Hattiesburg led 14-0 on Willis’ 59-yard pass to Briscoe and Donaldson’s 2-yrd run before Stewart found Hayes with a 50-yard score.
Willis and Briscoe made it 21-7 for Hattiesburg when the pair hooked up on a 60-yard pass. MIlsaps’ 5-yard run got the Warriors back within a single score at 21-14, but Donaldson broke off a 50-yard run for a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter.
But Stewart closed the half with a 27-yard scoring pass to Smith to get Oak Grove back within striking distance.
And strike the Warriors did, opening the second half with a 63-yard pass from Stewart to Hayes to tie the game.
Willis put the Tigers back up, 34-28, on a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jones, but the Warriors grabbed a 35-34 lead after three quarters on Stewart’s 32-yard pass to Hayes.
The prolific pair closed out the game with the lone touchdown of the fourth quarter on a 20-yard pass.
Hattiesburg (0-3) will welcome Jefferson Davis County High School to D.I. Patrick Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (2-2) defeated Lawrence County High School 40-6 Friday.
Oak Grove (3-0) will host Archbishop Rummel High School out of Metairie, La., at 7 p.m. Friday. In three games, the Raiders (3-0) have surrendered just three points this season after throttling Slidell High School 37-0 Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Kiron Benjamin scored on touchdown runs of 5 yards and 2 yards, with the latter standing as the game-winning touchdown.
Junior quarterback Xavier Evans completed 23-of-33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
Benjamin’s 5-yard run in the first quarter and Evans’ 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Bryce Page in the second gave Laurel a 14-0 halftime lead.
Petal tied the game on a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs by senior Micah McGowan, including scoring runs of 85 yards and 30 yards, before Laurel took the lead for good on Benjamin’s 2-yard run.
McGowan finished 205 yards on 22 carries for Petal, while senior Rashad Handford went for 51 yards on 12 carries. All told, Petal rushed for 274 yards.
Senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson completed just 7-of 26 passes, for 86 yards and an interception for the Panthers.
Both teams have open dates Friday.
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Jesse Johnson caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for a second score Friday as the Tornadoes picked up their first victory of the season.
Purvis led 14-8 at halftime and then outscored the Bulldogs 13-0 in the fourth quarter.
Junior quarterback Hunter Robinson also was responsible for two scores, connecting three times with Johnson for 46 yards and a touchdown. Robinson also picked up 23 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Kaleb Shelby ran for 34 and a touchdown on nine carries, while sophomore Ty Badon led the Tornadoes’ ground game with 90 yards on 22 carries.
Perry Central was limited to 165 total yards, though sophomore Tyrion Sumrall ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also rushed for a 2-point conversion.
Senior quarterback James Bolton picked up 47 yards on six carries.
Purvis (1-3) host Northeast Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-2) topped South Jones High School 48-23 Friday.
Perry Central (2-2) will host Bay School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (4-0) claimed a 43-6 decision Friday over Kenner Discovery Health & Sciences Academy.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Zymarrion Ducksworth ran for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and the Tigers outscored the Braves 20-0 in the second half.
All told, Northeast Jones rambled for 378 yards rushing, senior Tony Barnes added 134 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Senior quarterback Mason Smith completed 4-of-5 passes for 63 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to senior Jaylon Hudson.
Sophomore place-kicker Jason Garcia hit all eight of his attempts, including 6-of-6 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals. Northeast Jones limited the Braves to 99 yards rushing.
South Jones freshman quarterback Luke Griffin completed 15-of-28 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Travis Conner had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Junior B.J. Hawthorne had three catches for 91 yards and a score and junior Tegarrius Roberts had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
