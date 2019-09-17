Former FL governor Jeb Bush coming to Mississippi to raise money for Tate Reeves

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WTVA, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush will come to North Mississippi in October to help raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves.
The Lee County Republican Party said Bush, a 2016 presidential candidate, will appear October 1 at a lunch fundraiser at the Belden home of Brandi and Gentry Long.
Gentry Long is one of the founders of HomeStretch Furniture.
Couples are being asked to pay from $500 to $2500 each to attend the event.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.