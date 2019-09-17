First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - There have been a few showers and storms this afternoon and early evening across the area. The storms will fall apart as we approach sundown. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s overnight tonight.
Wednesday will be another hot one. Highs will top out in the upper 90s. The chance for rain won’t be completely zero, but it will be less than 10%. If you get rain, buy a lottery ticket - it is your lucky day!
Thursday, on the other hand, will feature a bonafide chance for rain. Highs will top out in the mid 90s before a broken line of storms moves in from the east. That is right, storms moving from east to west along a backdoor front will slide through the area. Behind the rain, it will be cooler and a tad less humid, too.
Friday and through the weekend, highs will be around 90 degrees with lower humidity. We will hold on to a 10-20% chance for rain each day, but don’t change any plans.
Next week we warm up a bit on Monday and Tuesday before our next chance for rain rolls in next Wednesday and Thursday.
All the while, we will be keeping tabs on the Tropics. Tropical Depression 11 is out int he Atlantic and worth watching over the next six to 12 days as it may get closer to the Gulf.
