Disabled couple denied door delivery by United States Postal Service

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. In this specific case, the Postal Service is working with our customer to arrive at a suitable resolution, regarding the location of their mail receptacle. Postal regulations require customers with curbside delivery to provide and erect mailboxes on motorized city, rural, and contract delivery service routes at the curb, so a carrier can safely and conveniently serve them without leaving his or her vehicle, and where customers also have safe and reasonable access. The Postal Service is a customer-oriented organization, and we are continuing to communicate with the customer, regarding procedures and guidelines that govern mail delivery, as well as available options. Each request for hardship delivery is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. When there are other residents at the address who are able to walk to the mailbox, the hardship request is not granted. Postal officials will continue to work with this customer to find a safe location for her mailbox.