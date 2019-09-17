Disabled couple denied door delivery by United States Postal Service

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A disabled couple in Richton said they have been going back and forth with the United States Postal Service on the placement of their mailbox.
“It made me feel discriminated against because my neighbor’s mailbox is completely off of the road by her house,” said Deborah Walley.
Deborah and her husband, Elvin, are trying to switch from a post office box to a mailbox located at the top of their driveway.
The couple went through the proper channels to install their mailbox, but when they alerted the postmaster, he wasn’t happy.
“I went down to the postmaster and he gave me some trouble about it,” said Deborah.
The couple is worried about the suggested placement of their mailbox.
USPS suggested they place it across Highway 42 in another person’s driveway, claiming it would be safest for the mail carrier.
Unfortunately, that isn’t feasible for the Walleys, who are disabled.
“There’s no way that we could cross the road in our wheelchairs, Highway 42, and go down and get the mail,” said Deborah.
The Postal Service does offer door delivery for those with disabilities.
So the Walleys sent in the paper work, including doctors’ notes and were denied their request by the USPS.
And now they don’t know what to do.
WDAM reached out to the United States Postal Service and they responded with this statement:
