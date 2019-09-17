Cardiovascular conference held for medical providers in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic Heart and Vascular hosted a free fall Cardiovascular Continuing Medical Education Conference for medical professionals on Monday at Hattiesburg Clinic’s Support Services building.
The Cardiovascular CME Conference provides educational updates related to cardiovascular disease. It is intended for family/general practice physicians, internist, physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners who provide primary care. Attendees received updated studies of various cardiovascular conditions and other medical issues and received a maximum of three AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.
Cardiology Specialist, Dr. Thad Waites, says the medical world is constantly changing and this seminar helps medical professionals learn about those changes.
“The medical world is now moving into what’s called value rather than volume,” said Dr. Waites. “Nobody is more on top of that than Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital, we’re really pushing hard to be producers in the area of delivering value to our patients.”
Hattiesburg Clinic hosts the Cardiovascular Conference twice a year.
