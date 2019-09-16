Two new cases of West Nile Virus reported in Forrest County

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new cases of West Nile virus have been reported in the Pine Belt, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
The department said the two cases were reported in Forrest County. So far, the county has the most reported cases of the virus with a total number of four.
Two more cases were also reported in Hinds County (1) and Rankin County (1).
So far this year, human cases have been reported in Copiah, Forrest (4), Hinds (2), Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Leake, Rankin, and Smith counties, bringing the state to a total of 13.
In 2018, Mississippi had 50 West Nile virus cases and no deaths.
The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
- Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
- Wear loose, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
- Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
