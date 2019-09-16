Silver Alert issued for Hattiesburg woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Angelia Frances Meadows, of Hattiesburg.
Capt. John Poulos, with the state department of public safety, said Meadows was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive. Poulos said family members reported that Meadows has a mental condition that could affect her judgement.
Meadows is 5-foot-3, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach colored shirt, blue jean shorts and carrying a leopard print purse.
If you see Meadows or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-595-4910 or 601-582-7867.
