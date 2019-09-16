Silver Alert canceled, 72-year-old Bolton man found safe

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s officials have located a missing Bolton man.
Major Pete Luke says that 72-year-old Jimmie Ray Bell has been found safe and appears to be in fair condition.
Members of a deer camp on Champion Hill Rd. near Edwards, reported that a person fitting the description of Mr. Bell was at this location just before 7:00 pm Sunday. Mr. Bell is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out.
A Silver Alert was issued for Mr. Bell on Friday. He had been missing since 3:30 that afternoon after walking on N. Chapel Hill Rd. in Bolton.
Saturday, Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials along with Ms. Dept. of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks have activated a search team for Bell.
Wildlife officials activated drones and law enforcement and first responders also conducted searches on foot.
Officers on scene reported that Mr. Bell appeared to be dehydrated but otherwise in fair condition.
Mr. Bell has a condition that may impair his judgement.
We are reaching out to law enforcement for more details on this developing story.
