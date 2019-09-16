Man wanted in connection to Marion Co. felony case

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a felony case.
According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 35-year-old Lionell Peters is wanted in connection to a felony case out of the county. It is unclear what charges he is possibly facing in the case.
The sheriff’s office said Peters is about 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his arms, chest, and his face.
If you have any information on Peters’ whereabouts, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-736-5051 or (601)-736-2711.
