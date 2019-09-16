Man, 51, reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for members of the community to be on the lookout for a 51-year-old man who has been reported missing.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said James Anderson was last seen on Aug. 28 at his home in the Robinson Place Apartments complex on Katie Avenue. No further details on his disappearance were immediately available.
If you see Anderson or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-595-4910 or 601-582-7867.
