High School Football Recap: Week 4; part 1

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Robert Henry has become the football version of the Swiss Army Knife for Lumberton High School.
Henry ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries and returned a kickoff 74 yards for another score Friday night as the Panthers opened Region 4-1A play with a 41-7 victory over region archrival Stringer High School.
Henry also competed 5-of-9 passes for 46 yards and had two punt returns for 48 yards.
The Panthers rushed for 347 yards, with sophomore Savante Toney running for 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Senior cornerback Roland O’Banner rounded out the scoring with a 91-yard interception return.
Lumberton (2-2, 1-0 Region 4-1A) will travel to Walnut Grove to take on Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (1-3, 0-1) opened region play Friday with a 48-0 loss to Resurrection Catholic High School.
Stringer (1-3, 0-1) will host Salem High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (1-3, 1-0) picked up their first win of the season with a 26-19 victory over Sacred Heart High School.
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior running back Kentrel Bullock rambled for 284 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries Friday to pace the unbeaten Wildcats.
Bullock had scoring runs of 91 yards, 80 yards and 13 yards and added a 2-point conversion run. He averaged
In four games this season, Bullock has run for 687 yards and 12 touchdowns on 45 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per carry. He also has three catches for 100 yards and two more scores.
Friday, Columbia rolled up 389 yards rushing. Sophomore Josh Brown had 48 yards on seven carries, including touchdown runs of 10 yards and 37 yards.
North Pike senior quarterback Alijah Martin threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
Martin, who rushed for 147 yards on 12 carried, had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He completed 11-of-29 passes for 197 yards, including a 70-yard scoring pass to junior Jacoby Matthews in the fourth quarter,
Matthews had four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats (4-0) will host Lawrence County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars (2-2) fell 40-6 Friday to Jefferson Davis County High School.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more Friday as the Trojans ran away from the Aggies early.
Holmes had touchdown runs of 1 yard and 5 yards in the first quarter, then connected with junior Jartavious Martin on a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Sophomore Octavious Harvey, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, had a 74-yard scoring run in the second period to give West Marion a 27-0 halftime.
Harvey tacked on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. In the final period, junior Qavonte Swanigan added an 11-yard scoring run and Holmes threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to senior Gabe Miller.
Holmes completed 9-of-12 passes for 180 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Martin had two catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. Swanigan had 41 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries and two catches for 34 yards.
West Marion (4-0) will visit Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (2-2) lost 3-0 to Presbyterian Christian School Friday.
FCAHS (1-3) will travel to Laurel to face Northeast Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-2) beat South Jones High School 48-23 Friday.
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Chase Wilson ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and freshman Tyrick Jones had 90 yards and two scores Friday as the unbeaten Bulldogs ran past the Lions.
Jones also added three, 2-point conversion runs.
Sophomore Charles Carr had a 22-yard fumble return for the Bulldogs.
Bay Springs (4-0) will visit Pelahatchie High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Chiefs (3-1) beat Forest High School 48-13 Friday.
