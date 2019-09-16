First Alert: Get ready for another hot and sunny day

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with sunny skies and temps in the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly today and hot as highs in the mid 90s and a heat index around 100. Temps this evening will be in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be hotter as highs soar to the upper 90s with sunny skies. We may get a stray shower in here on Thursday.
Friday and the weekend looks to be cooler, with slightly less humidity and highs back in the low 90s.
We look to stay relatively dry over the next 10 days with the exception of Thursday.
