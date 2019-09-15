First 5K for Life raises funds for suicide prevention

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of people gathered at a Hattiesburg restaurant Saturday morning to raise funds for suicide prevention.
The inaugural “5K for Life” started and ended at Glory Bound Gyro Co.
It raised funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and was held in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week.
The race had more than 170 participants.
“I thought it was going to be group of my buddies out here running, but people come from far and wide, because it’s such a great cause, especially in the peak of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week,” said Jarvis Wilbert, race coordinator.
“This way, people know that we’re here, we can help,” said Leigh Ann Raab, area director for Mississippi and Louisiana for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “We have resources, we do training. The chapter is alive and well and growing.”
Organizers hoped to raise about $3,000 during Saturday’s race.
