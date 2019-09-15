Electric, hybrid cars displayed in Hattiesburg for National Drive Electric Week

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Several dozen owners of electric and hybrid vehicles gathered in Hattiesburg Saturday for a car show celebrating the beginning of National Drive Electric Week.
An exhibit of cars next to Kamper Park was hosted by the organization EV Mississippi.
It featured several different types of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Some car dealers attended, as did representatives from Mississippi Power and Cooperative Energy.
Organizers said the goal was to increase awareness of electric vehicles and answer questions and concerns from the public.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about electric vehicles, range concerns, where do you charge, what happens when you run out, things like that folks have questions about and this is the place to get those answers,” said Josh Hazel with EV Mississippi.
There are currently about 15,000 electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Mississippi.
