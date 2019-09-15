Brees suffers thumb injury, refs take Saints defensive TD off the board in first half against the Rams

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees is questionable to return against the Rams with a thumb injury, and another referee mishap going against the Saints highlight a wild first half in Los Angeles.
Aaron Donald ran into Brees early in the first quarter. Teddy Bridgewater is now in the game for No. 9. Drew Brees has missed one game because of injury in his 13-plus year NFL tenure. Brees hand is currently wrapped with tape on the Black and Gold sideline.
In the second quarter, Jared Goff was stripped, and Cam Jordan returned the fumble for a touchdown. The only problem, refs ruled the play dead after the ball was fumbled.
The Saints did get the ball after review, but the Saints started the drive inside their own 20.
The Saints trail the Rams at the half, 6-3.
