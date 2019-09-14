Members of St. Fabian Catholic Church enjoying new worship center

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s newest Catholic parish is nearing completion of Phase One of its development.
The members of St. Fabian Catholic Church have been hosting services for about three months in a new location on Highway 589.
A fellowhip hall is serving as the main sanctuary, until a new one can be built.
Plans for the new parish have been in the works for about a decade, after 25 acres was donated by the late Forrest County dentist Richard Fabian McCarthy.
Landscaping is currently being done as part of Phase One and there are plans to repave and add striping to the parking lot.
