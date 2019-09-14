Hattiesburg ranked No. 1 best college town in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is ranked as the best college town in Mississippi, according to a study from Reviews.org.
Experts gathered a list of college towns and narrowed it down to cities with fewer than 250,000 residents.
Data was used from the United States Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to analyze things such as population, student population, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access, unemployment rates, and bar availability.
To get precise rankings, researchers narrowed the factors down to cost of living, unemployment rates for 20 to 24-years-old, and easy access to the city.
The view the full report click here.
