Hattiesburg police arrest four, seize weapons
Eight guns were recovered along with cash. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
September 13, 2019 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 7:10 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police made four arrests on Thursday and Friday during the course of a stolen weapons investigation.

Officers were patrolling Ellis Drive at Plantation Place Apartments around 1 p.m. when 18-year-old David Richardson, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen weapon, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Police also charged 24-year-old Chadrick Daniels, of Hattiesburg, with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and providing false information to law enforcement.

Officers made two more arrests at the Plantation Place Apartments early Friday morning as the investigation progressed.

Police said 24-year-old Damion Foster, of Laurel, was charged with possession/sale of a stolen firearm, and 19-year-old Arnell Mitchell Jr. was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.

(Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Eight guns were recovered along with cash.

The investigation is ongoing.

