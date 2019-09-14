Hattiesburg police arrest four, seize weapons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police made four arrests on Thursday and Friday during the course of a stolen weapons investigation.
Officers were patrolling Ellis Drive at Plantation Place Apartments around 1 p.m. when 18-year-old David Richardson, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen weapon, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Police also charged 24-year-old Chadrick Daniels, of Hattiesburg, with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and providing false information to law enforcement.
Officers made two more arrests at the Plantation Place Apartments early Friday morning as the investigation progressed.
Police said 24-year-old Damion Foster, of Laurel, was charged with possession/sale of a stolen firearm, and 19-year-old Arnell Mitchell Jr. was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Eight guns were recovered along with cash.
The investigation is ongoing.
