Gametime - Week 4 of high school football

Gametime - Week 4 of high school football
By Taylor Curet | September 14, 2019 at 12:25 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:25 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday the 13th provided thrills on the football field across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of high school scores from week 4:

  • Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (34)
  • Laurel (21) Petal (14)
  • West Jones (31) Wayne County (10)
  • Lumberton (41) Stringer (7)
  • Columbia (32) North Pike (14)
  • Collins (22) Mendenhall (20)
  • Taylorsville (40) Seminary (6)
  • PCS (3) Sumrall (0)
  • West Marion (47) FCAHS (7)
  • Purvis (27) Perry Central (8)
  • East Marion (38) Morton (22)
  • Northeast Jones (48) South Jones (23)
  • Jefferson Davis County (40) Lawrence County (6)
  • Raleigh (6) Bay Springs (40)
  • Greene County (25) Quitman (6)
  • Sebastopol (23) Richton (12)
  • Heidelberg (20) Newton (0)
  • Yazoo County (32) North Forrest (0)
  • Mize (47) Bogue Chitto (3)
  • Mount Olive (14) Clarkdale (20)
  • St. Martin (41) Pearl River Central (28)
  • Stone (29) Hancock (17)
  • Tylertown (47) Wilkinson County (0)
  • Wayne Academy (40) Newton Academy (7)
  • Winston Academy (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)
  • Bowling Green (34) Columbia Academy (6)
  • D’Iberville (42) Poplarville (22)
  • George County (21) Ocean Springs (13)
  • Picayune (54) Gulfport (47)
  • Magee (51) Wingfield (6)

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.