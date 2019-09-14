Gametime - Week 4 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday the 13th provided thrills on the football field across the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of high school scores from week 4:
- Oak Grove (42) Hattiesburg (34)
- Laurel (21) Petal (14)
- West Jones (31) Wayne County (10)
- Lumberton (41) Stringer (7)
- Columbia (32) North Pike (14)
- Collins (22) Mendenhall (20)
- Taylorsville (40) Seminary (6)
- PCS (3) Sumrall (0)
- West Marion (47) FCAHS (7)
- Purvis (27) Perry Central (8)
- East Marion (38) Morton (22)
- Northeast Jones (48) South Jones (23)
- Jefferson Davis County (40) Lawrence County (6)
- Raleigh (6) Bay Springs (40)
- Greene County (25) Quitman (6)
- Sebastopol (23) Richton (12)
- Heidelberg (20) Newton (0)
- Yazoo County (32) North Forrest (0)
- Mize (47) Bogue Chitto (3)
- Mount Olive (14) Clarkdale (20)
- St. Martin (41) Pearl River Central (28)
- Stone (29) Hancock (17)
- Tylertown (47) Wilkinson County (0)
- Wayne Academy (40) Newton Academy (7)
- Winston Academy (35) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)
- Bowling Green (34) Columbia Academy (6)
- D’Iberville (42) Poplarville (22)
- George County (21) Ocean Springs (13)
- Picayune (54) Gulfport (47)
- Magee (51) Wingfield (6)
