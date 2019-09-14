Blood Drive held in memory of Rashod Henry

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton community came together to celebrate the memory of one of their own.
Known for his athleticism, the first ever blood drive for Rashod Henry took place Friday.
"Rashod was a very loving and caring person. He would do anything for anybody,” said Henry’s sister, Angela Makey.
Five years ago, Lumberton native and sports star Rashod Henry was stabbed to death in Palmers Crossing.
“Rody was an athlete of any sport,” said organizer Lisa Smith. “You gave him a ball or a track, he could run it, throw it or hit it. Anybody that knew him knew that. Sports is not what made him. It was a God-given talent.”
Family and Friends came together Friday for a memorial blood drive in Henry’s honor, with a goal of collecting 21 pints of blood.
“When he was in the hospital, he had to have 21 units of blood given to him, which was pretty ironic because his number was 21,” said Smith. “We are all supporting and wear it today. To give that back in his memory because it’s something that he would have done if he had been here.”
Food plates were also for sale to raise money for the Fly High 21 “Rashod Henry” scholarship.
This is the first year for a memorial like this to happen.
"It was just kind of time to do something in his name and his memory,” said Smith.
Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.
