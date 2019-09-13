William Carey University and Millsaps College form teacher preparation partnership

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Producing quality educators for Mississippi that’s the goal of a new partnership announced by William Carey university and Millsaps College Friday.
Dr. Ben Burnett, dean of the William Carey University School of Education said, “So, our mission right now is to help end the teacher shortage. The teacher shortage has been massive in every county and every school district across our great state. We’re losing teachers and losing undergraduate enrollment in every institution in the state.”
Dr. Burnett continued, “William Carey through our partnerships like the one we’re forming today have been very fortunate to boost our undergraduate enrollment this year by 25-percent. Our only growth in the last 10 years and certainly our largest growth. We’re now back up to where we were in 2013.”
Participants will also be eligible to pursue a Master’s in Education in the Art of Teaching or MAT program through William Carey University.
Millsaps students who participate will complete teacher preparations coursework and student teaching through William Carey University during their senior year and, if they meet all licensure requirements, will be recommended by William Carey University to the Mississippi Department of Education for licensure.
Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps College, believes the partnership represents an opportunity for the two institutions to blend their strengths for the benefit of education in the state.
“Millsaps is committed to supporting our students who want to pursue a career in teaching and education, and our partnership with William Carey University is an important part of that effort,” Pearigen said. “In the long run, the ultimate beneficiaries of this work will be the students in classrooms around Mississippi and beyond.”
