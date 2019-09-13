William Carey to host Secretary of State candidate forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University in Hattiesburg will host the two candidates for Mississippi Secretary of State on Oct. 3 in forum free and open to the public.
The Democratic nominee, former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree, and the Republican nominee, State Sen. Michael Watson, will have a chance to discuss their positions and answer questions in the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium at 4 p.m. The general election will be held on Nov. 5.
The forum is hosted by the Mississippi Coast Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society, William Carey and the Gulf Coast Business Council.
“The Secretary of State’s Office plays a crucial role in our state in elections, regulation of businesses and administration of public lands, among other functions," said Jane Meynardie, one of The Federalist Society organizers. “This will be a great opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates about their plans for this important office.”
William Carey Provost Dr. Scott Hummel said the university is honored to co-host the forum.
“Democracies depend on an informed electorate. We’re pleased that both candidates are willing to speak directly to voters during a non-partisan, public event. Universities also play an important role in exposing their students to different viewpoints. This kind of experience helps students, who are also voters, to think critically and evaluate ideas,” Hummel said.
For more information, call Meynardie of The Federalist Society at (228) 867-7141.
