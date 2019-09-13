Webb’s 3 TDs help No. 18 Jones past No. 12 Hinds

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ After watching his team turn in their most dominating performance of the young, 2019 football season, Jones College coach Steve Buckley still was not satisfied.
“We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to clean up,” said Buckley after watching his 18th-ranked Bobcats hand 12th-ranked Hinds Community College its first loss of the season, 31-7, Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium.
“We’re playing a lot of young kids who need to grow up in a hurry. There’re so many things we’ve got to correct. I think the first half we had four, pre-snap penalties, which is insane. We’re creating turnovers and doing a good job taking care of the ball, but we’ve got a lot of things to clean up on both sides of the football.”
Freshman running back Ladamian Webb scored three touchdowns in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s South Division opener for both schools.
Webb scored on runs of 57 yards and 1 yard to stake the Bobcats (2-1, 1-0 South) to a 14-7 halftime lead, then put Jones up 21-7 in the third quarter when he hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Quaterius Hawkins.
“He’s special,” Buckley said of Webb, a 5-foot-8, 190-pounder from Opelika, Ala.
Hawkins completed 8-of-9 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring toss to sophomore receiver Brodie King in the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead.
The score was set up by Jones’ second interception of the evening off Hinds quarterback Elijah Walker.
Hinds (2-1, 0-1) fumbled the ball to the Bobcats on the first scrimmage play following the kickoff, and Cristofer Thompson’s 27-yard field goal wrapped up the scoring with 5 minutes, 10 seconds, left in the game.
The Eagles scored their lone touchdown in the first half on a 5-yard pass from Walker to sophomore Javon Antonio sandwiched between Webb’s scoring runs.
While the scoreboard was lopsided, the statistics seemed to tell another tale.
Both teams collected more than 400 yards total offense, including 402 yards by the Eagles. Hinds rang up 20 first downs, one more than Jones and held the ball about 5 minutes longer.
But Hinds committed three turnovers to Jones’ none, missed three field goal attempts and saw Walker sacked four times among the 14 tackles for loss Jones collected.
“If we work together, and do what we’re supposed to do, we can be pretty good,” Webb said.
Buckley said the Bobcats need to better than what he saw Thursday.
“We didn’t play good enough,” Buckley said. “We’re a better football than we played (Thursday).
“We’ve got a lot of young puppies who need to grow up.”
The Bobcats will take to the road for third time in their first four games, visiting fifth-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Perkinston.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.