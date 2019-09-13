Vandals strike Miss. cemetery; police looking for culprits

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A place meant for reflection and peace was turned into a scene of destruction when vandals went to work on nearly a dozen graves at a cemetery in Laurel.
Workers at the cemetery on 15th Street noticed the vandalized graves when they started their routine on Friday morning.
The vandals turned over headstones and smashed concrete flower vases, destroying what were meant to be lasting memorials to lost loved ones.
Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer is asking for the public’s help to identify the vandals.
“It’s very disrespectful. If anyone has any information on it, please let us know or call the Laurel Police Department, and I assure you, we will make an example out of them for doing this,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer could not put a dollar amount on the damage the vandals caused, but he did say some of the older vases that were smashed to pieces are irreplaceable.
