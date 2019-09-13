Jones College inducts 3 new members into Sports Hall of Fame

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College welcomed another group of Bobcats into its Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday – all three of which made their marks in Ellisville.
Daryl Terrell, Christian Ostrander and Jay Ladner are the inductees of the 13th Hall of Fame class.
“It’s an honor,” Terrell said. “It’s a privilege just to be a student of Jones and coming from Heidelberg, small town. I wish it was four years, I would’ve stayed all four years.”
“To me it’s a combination of so many things,” Ostrander said. “Of the great players we had here, the administration, the leadership and all that stuff. To me, it’s just extremely overwhelming and honored to get this opportunity.”
“Jones, first of all, is an incredibly special place,” Ladner said. “To be named to the Hall of Fame here in such a prestigious place, I can’t really put into words. It’s an incredible honor.”
Terrell played football for the Bobcats from 1993-94 before becoming an All-Conference USA lineman at Southern Miss. The Heidelberg High grad helped the Golden Eagles claim the 1996 C-USA title before spending eight seasons in the NFL.
Ostrander didn’t have to drive far for Thursday’s ceremony, as the former Jones baseball coach enters his third season at USM’s pitching coach.
He took over the Bobcats program in 2008, leading Jones to two MACJC championships, two 40-win seasons and a second-place finish in the school’s first NJCAA DII World Series appearance in 2011. The Bobcats eventually claimed the National Championship in 2016.
“Just to build something and make the culture a little bit different,” Ostrander said. “To have the success and championships which culminated to a 2016 national championship. A lot to be thankful for here, for sure.”
Hattiesburg native Jay Ladner joins the Hall of Fame ahead of his first season as the Southern Miss men’s basketball coach.
Ladner and his band of Bobcats made history in 2014 by becoming the first Mississippi JUCO men’s basketball team to win the NJCAA national championship.
The national title and school-record 28 wins is even more impressive considering Mississippi JUCO programs are allowed just three out-of-state scholarship players as opposed to other states with no restrictions.
“There’s an expectation of excellence here, not only in the classroom but in athletics,” Ladner said. “I learned that very quickly when I got here. We had an absolutely special group of young men that really gelled together at the right time. One of the things we had to do was change the thought process that we could win it. The support of the school, the expectation of Dr. Smith, Katie Herrington speaks for itself. It was just a great time. I spent two years here and really two of the best years of my life.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.