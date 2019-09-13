Jones College inducts 3 new members into Sports Hall of Fame

“There’s an expectation of excellence here, not only in the classroom but in athletics,” Ladner said. “I learned that very quickly when I got here. We had an absolutely special group of young men that really gelled together at the right time. One of the things we had to do was change the thought process that we could win it. The support of the school, the expectation of Dr. Smith, Katie Herrington speaks for itself. It was just a great time. I spent two years here and really two of the best years of my life.”