Game of the Week Preview: Wayne County vs. West Jones

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - Longtime rivals Wayne County and West Jones will meet for the 26th time on Friday night.
“It’s always a competitive game," said War Eagles head coach Shelton Gandy. “It’s going to be close. Neck and neck. We expect their best. We’ll go over there, give our best and see where we’re at.”
Wayne County is 2-1 so far this season and is coming off a double-overtime win over Laurel in Week Three. After celebrating the big victory, Coach Shelton and the War Eagles have reset their focus on the Mustangs.
“It’s the next game and we try to treat it like that", said Gandy. "I know Laurel was a big game, Oak Grove was a big game before that. We want to play tough teams. I know Coach Pierson and he’s got a great team over there. It’s just another challenge to get us ready for district play.”
On the other side, West Jones is undefeated going into Friday night’s matchup.
“The biggest thing has been our ability to throw the ball,” said Pierson on early his team’s success. "When West Jones is good, we have a triggerman who can distribute the ball. When we can distribute the ball and become a 50-50 team, we have the ability to play for a long time. We’re always going to play defense at West Jones and that’s what we hang our hat on.”
Wayne County visits West Jones on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
