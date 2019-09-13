First Alert: Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forecast to avoid Gulf

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continues to try to organize just off the Florida coast in the Bahamas. The loosely organized system has warranted some tropical storm watches for sections of the eastern Florida coastline. It is expected to move toward Florida and then turn back out to sea.
What to expect locally
Not much. Since PTC Nine has stayed so disorganized for so long, it has been shoved north, and even a bit northeast at times, even farther away from the Gulf of Mexico. This system is currently forecast to stay away from the Pine Belt. Sure, things can change, but the amount of hurdles that would need to be cleared by this system to potentially impact the Gulf Coast make mentioning the threat basically a waste of time.
What we know now
It looks like PTC Nine will stay away from the Gulf. A weakening ridge, an invading trough, mid-level shear, an upper-level low and Coriolis will all serve to shuttle PTC Nine out to sea after a quick glance with Florida.
Locally, as a ridge builds in behind the trough, it will be hot and humid with some chances for afternoon storms not related to PTC Nine this weekend.
