First Alert: Very warm weather for Friday night football

Expect mostly sunny and hot weather today with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday you can expect more of the same as we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday looks to be hot with highs again in the mid-90s and a 20% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Monday through Wednesday expect only a 20% chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday and the lower 90s Wednesday. Lows will continue to be in the lower 70s.
On Thursday expect isolated afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 30%.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is well to the southeast of Mississippi and is not expected to have any impacts in our state.
Another tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic could form into a depression next week as it approaches the Windward and Leeward Islands. This system will need to be watched carefully but poses no problem for the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
