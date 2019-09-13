Collins aldermen adopt 2020 fiscal budget

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -The Collins Board of Aldermen have adopted the city’s fiscal budget for 2020 and the good news for city residents is it comes without a tax increase.
Aldermen voted on the budget Thursday afternoon.
It includes $12.2 million in anticipated revenues and $11.9 million in anticipated expenditures, with a projected surplus of more than $292,000.
“We want to let our residents know that the city of Collins is doing all that it can to make sure that our city works properly, that the funds are expended properly and we are doing what we need to do to in order to make our city prosper,” said Hope Magee Jones, mayor of Collins.
Aldermen also set the ad valorem tax levy of 14.5 mills, which is the same as last year.
