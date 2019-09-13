Accused Southaven Walmart shooter expected in court Friday

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The man charged with killing two Walmart employees in Southaven is due back in a Shelby County court Friday.
There are plans to extradite Martez Abram to Mississippi, and at least half of that process has been completed.
A Southaven spokesperson said Governor Phil Bryant has signed an extradition warrant for Martez Abram that has been sent to Tennessee for Governor Bill Lee's signature.
Once Lee signs it, Mississippi authorities are free to extradite Abram.
After the shooting, Abram was shot by police and taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Because of his recovery, he'd been unable to appear in front of a judge for weeks following the shooting.
He was finally able to appear last month via video arraignment from his hospital bed.
Tennessee law says if another state is asking for a prisoner, Tennessee authorities are obligated to hand the prisoner over.
Abram is charged with two counts of murder.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.