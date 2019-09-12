Two wanted in Hattiesburg homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued warrants Thursday for two men wanted in a fatal shooting.
Carzetta Oneal Myers, aka “Stuff,” is wanted for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, according to an HPD official. Police are also searching for Nakia Mason, aka “Kiki,” who is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
Police said the two are believed to be involved in the shooting death of a man in the 1100 block of North 25th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the two men, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
