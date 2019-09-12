PRCC welcomes Copiah-Lincoln to Poplarville

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After two straight weeks on the road, Pearl River Community College finally gets to break in its new turf field on Thursday night.
The Wildcats host No. 11 Copiah-Lincoln in their home opener at 6 p.m.
It’s another early test for PRCC (1-1) who opened the season with a 35-31 win at Itawamba Community College before falling to defending national champion East Mississippi 49-15 last week.
“I think the No. 1 thing for our team is how well they’re competing right now,” said third-year PRCC head coach Ted Egger. “I said going into the first game, we wanted to make sure we had a team that was competing together and playing together and they’ve done that. They’ve fought hard in both games that we’ve played in and played 60 minutes of football.”
