Lumberton man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Lumberton man Thursday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 25-year-old Geroyce Dewayne Sibley to 189 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Sibley was indicted in November 2018 after a confidential informant purchased 200 grams of crystal meth and eight firearms from Sibley in July and August 2017, according to the DOJ. Sibley pleaded guilty on April 24, 2019.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.