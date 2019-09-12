Legendary anchor Dan Rather to speak at Saenger Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Legendary network news anchor Dan Rather is in the Hub City, preparing to give a free lecture Thursday night at the Saenger Theater.
During the event, sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi, he’ll be reflecting on his 60 years of covering global conflict.
Before noon Thursday, he met with students and local media at a news conference at the Trent Lott Center at USM.
Rather has covered pivotal historic events, from the assassination of President Kennedy to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
During his lecture, he’ll speak about the current state of politics and culture in the U.S. and talk about his time as a war correspondent.
“I’m basically a reporter who got lucky, very very lucky,” Rather said during the news conference. “I love journalism for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is, like many if not most people, I wanted to do something in my life that was bigger than myself. I wanted to contribute in some way, maybe a small, microscopic way, but I wanted to contribute.”
Rather, 87, is currently president and CEO of “News and Guts,” an independent multimedia production company and author of the bestselling book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.”
Rather is presenting the 2019 Lt. Col. John H. Dale Sr. Distinguished Lecture on International Policy. It will take place at 7 p.m. and is titled, "Reporting from the Front Lines: Reflections on Sixty Years of Global Conflict.”
It’s sponsored by the Dale Society for the Study of War & Society at The University of Southern Mississippi.
